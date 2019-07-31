DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 795 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

