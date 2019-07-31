Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.19. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.05-4.40 EPS.

NYSE D opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.