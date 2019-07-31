Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 6,681,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,546,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,177,000 after buying an additional 311,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

