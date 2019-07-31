Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 3,430,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

