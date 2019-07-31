Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $112,101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,890,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,753,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,471,000 after purchasing an additional 636,514 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 1,200,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.