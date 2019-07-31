Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,151 shares of company stock worth $2,651,896. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.1% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 463,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

