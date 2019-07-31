Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.24. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,985 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $161,837.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,151 shares of company stock worth $2,651,896. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

