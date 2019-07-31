DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DHT by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

