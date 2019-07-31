Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.13

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DWHHF shares. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.