Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.09 ($40.80).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPW shares. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.51 ($34.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,311 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

