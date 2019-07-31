Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $61,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $10,725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 314,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 89,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

