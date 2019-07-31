Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $222,398.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00274820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01465024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin launched on June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 8,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,187,527,265 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

