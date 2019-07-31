Denise R. Cade Sells 7,202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,224,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 621,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

