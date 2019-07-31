Denise R. Cade Sells 7,202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,224,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 621,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.