Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $40,640,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $24,628,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $3,849,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $15,880,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,274,202 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,243. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 254,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,937. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

