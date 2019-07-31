DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $31,794.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, RightBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005592 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000639 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00036858 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

