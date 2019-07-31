Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on Datametrex AI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.11 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

