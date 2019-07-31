Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Danaher by 12.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

