DA Davidson Weighs in on WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WSFS stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,497,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,476 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,013,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,057,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 290,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 274,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

