D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $52.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.
D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,669. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
