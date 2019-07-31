D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $52.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,669. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

