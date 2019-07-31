D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 5,712,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,230. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.