CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 176,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 90,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after buying an additional 3,543,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 18,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

