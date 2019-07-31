Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $165.64. 957,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.