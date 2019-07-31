Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUB. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

Cubic stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 59.4% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 104,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 453.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

