CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) CEO N Scott Fine Purchases 50,000 Shares

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 50,000 shares of CTD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTDH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 246,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. CTD had a negative return on equity of 1,504.86% and a negative net margin of 516.52%.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

