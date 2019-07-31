CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report $134.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.97 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $99.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $501.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $509.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $548.34 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $632.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCLP. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCLP opened at $3.57 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

