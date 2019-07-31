Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $311.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,353,534 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

