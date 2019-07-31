CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (COIHY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21 on October 17th

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

