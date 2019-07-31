Critical Analysis: GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & IRIDEX (OTCMKTS:IRIX)

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GETINGE AB/ADR alerts:

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GETINGE AB/ADR and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.09%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IRIDEX does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.38 -$111.30 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $42.60 million 1.10 -$12.81 million ($1.05) -3.28

IRIDEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GETINGE AB/ADR and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GETINGE AB/ADR -2.41% 8.43% 3.79% IRIDEX -28.06% -42.85% -30.45%

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats IRIDEX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.