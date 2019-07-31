Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.04

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 43672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $531.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

