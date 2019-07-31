Cream (CRM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $67,270.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.01067190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00266640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005785 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.