CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.
