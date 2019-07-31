Covetrus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,117% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,028 shares of company stock worth $6,495,656 in the last quarter.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.