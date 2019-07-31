Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.13. Covanta posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Covanta in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. Covanta has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,087.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Covanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Covanta by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

