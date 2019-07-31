Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

