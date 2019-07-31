Cortex (CTXC) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Bithumb, DDEX and DEx.top. Cortex has a market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00274849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.01477079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DDEX, Bithumb, BitForex, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, DEx.top, OKEx, CoinTiger, DragonEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.