Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

OFC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 583,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,119. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

