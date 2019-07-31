Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $97,273.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.