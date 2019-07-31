Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Corecivic worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 250.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

CXW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

