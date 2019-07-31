Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 748,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $674,564.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

