Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE CTB opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $15,800,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 338,489 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

