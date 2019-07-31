Contrasting TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TrueCar and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.51 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -19.50 Yandex $1.84 billion 6.87 $685.00 million $0.95 40.92

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TrueCar and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 9 0 0 1.90 Yandex 0 0 8 0 3.00

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $9.41, suggesting a potential upside of 85.50%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Yandex.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -9.39% -7.97% -6.45% Yandex 12.15% 12.36% 9.81%

Summary

Yandex beats TrueCar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

