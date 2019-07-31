Contrasting Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) & Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 21.72% 10.90% 1.09% Bay Banks of Virginia 8.54% 3.94% 0.44%

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Southern Michigan Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $36.24 million 2.38 $8.13 million N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia $48.11 million 2.26 $3.88 million $0.38 21.50

Southern Michigan Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bay Banks of Virginia does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

