Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Container Store Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 8,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. Container Store Group has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.06.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.