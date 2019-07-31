Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CPSS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 17,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.