Constellation Price Tops $0.0041 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Constellation has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $182,707.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.27 or 0.05837263 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

