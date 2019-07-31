Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.82). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($9.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNST. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

