Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In related news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 331,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $146,990. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.