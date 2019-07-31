Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 4.4%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.86, approximately 256,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 472,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 50,000,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

