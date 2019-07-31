CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CVLT stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 250,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 798.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 665,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.