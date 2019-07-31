Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 1,069,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,324,771. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,808,000 after buying an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $33,356,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 170,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,522. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

